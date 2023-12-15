Il fait chaud au pays de Noël Lafat, 15 décembre 2023 16:00, Lafat.

Lafat,Creuse

Spectacle « Il fait chaud au pays de Noël » à Lafat, tarif 5€, gratuit pour les enfants de moins de 5 ans. Réservations 05 55 63 78 13 ou 06 79 53 78 81.

Vendredi 15/12 à 20h30, samedi 16/12 et dimanche 17/12 à 16h..

2023-12-15 fin : 2023-12-15 17:30:00. EUR.

Lafat 23800 Creuse Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Il fait chaud au pays de Noël » show at Lafat, 5? price, free for children under 5. Bookings 05 55 63 78 13 or 06 79 53 78 81.

Friday 15/12 at 8:30pm, Saturday 16/12 and Sunday 17/12 at 4pm.

Espectáculo « Il fait chaud au pays de Noël » (Hace calor en el país de la Navidad) en Lafat, precio de la entrada 5?, gratis para menores de 5 años. Reservas 05 55 63 78 13 o 06 79 53 78 81.

Viernes 15/12 a las 20.30 h, sábado 16/12 y domingo 17/12 a las 16.00 h.

Vorstellung « Il fait chaud au pays de Noël » in Lafat, Preis 5 ?, Kinder unter 5 Jahren gratis. Reservierungen: 05 55 63 78 13 oder 06 79 53 78 81.

Freitag, 15.12. um 20.30 Uhr, Samstag, 16.12. und Sonntag, 17.12. um 16 Uhr.

