LACCHESI CURATES W/ MAMA SNAKE, LACCHESI & BXTR Cabaret Aleatoire Marseille, samedi 6 avril 2024.

LACCHESI CURATES W/ MAMA SNAKE, LACCHESI & BXTR ♫♫♫ Samedi 6 avril, 23h00 Cabaret Aleatoire

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-04-06T23:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-07T05:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2024-04-06T23:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-07T05:00:00+02:00

Concrétisation de la vision artistique du producteur et cofondateur du label Maison Close Records, les résidences Lacchesi Curates visent à promouvoir la scène techno émergente.

Nouvelle édition avec la figure de proue de la Techno Groovy/Trance danoise et boss du label Amniote, Mama Snake et le producteur parisien BXTR, reconnu pour son approche futuriste de la Techno.

LINE-UP

▷ LACCHESI

Le DJ et producteur est également co-fondateur du label Maison Close, un projet qui lui permet de dénicher et de mettre en avant les jeunes talents émergents de la scène locale.

SC – https://soundcloud.com/lorenzolacchesi

▷ MAMA SNAKE

Chirurgienne de métier, Mama Snake propose une Techno/Trance aussi coupante que ses bistouris. Son travail derrière les platines est aussi méticuleux que sur la table d’opération, ce qui lui a valu de jouer dans les plus gros festivals européens.

SC – https://soundcloud.com/mamasnake

▷ BXTR

L’humanoïde BXTR crée un univers dystopico-fantaisiste dont la bande originale est une Techno aérienne et texturée. Puisant son inspiration dans la cybernétique et l’intelligence artificielle, on peut s’attendre à un set à mi-chemin entre monde tangible et metaverse.

SC – https://soundcloud.com/baxterprod

_____________________________________________________________

