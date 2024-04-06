Facebook Instagram Linkedin Mail Twitter

LACCHESI CURATES W/ MAMA SNAKE, LACCHESI & BXTR Cabaret Aleatoire Marseille

Catégories d’Évènement:
LACCHESI CURATES W/ MAMA SNAKE

LACCHESI CURATES W/ MAMA SNAKE, LACCHESI & BXTR Cabaret Aleatoire Marseille, samedi 6 avril 2024.

LACCHESI CURATES W/ MAMA SNAKE, LACCHESI & BXTR ♫♫♫ Samedi 6 avril, 23h00 Cabaret Aleatoire De 10,70 à 19,26€

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-04-06T23:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-07T05:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2024-04-06T23:00:00+02:00 – 2024-04-07T05:00:00+02:00

Concrétisation de la vision artistique du producteur et cofondateur du label Maison Close Records, les résidences Lacchesi Curates visent à promouvoir la scène techno émergente.
Nouvelle édition avec la figure de proue de la Techno Groovy/Trance danoise et boss du label Amniote, Mama Snake et le producteur parisien BXTR, reconnu pour son approche futuriste de la Techno.
LINE-UP
▷ LACCHESI
Le DJ et producteur est également co-fondateur du label Maison Close, un projet qui lui permet de dénicher et de mettre en avant les jeunes talents émergents de la scène locale.
SC – https://soundcloud.com/lorenzolacchesi
▷ MAMA SNAKE
Chirurgienne de métier, Mama Snake propose une Techno/Trance aussi coupante que ses bistouris. Son travail derrière les platines est aussi méticuleux que sur la table d’opération, ce qui lui a valu de jouer dans les plus gros festivals européens.
SC – https://soundcloud.com/mamasnake
▷ BXTR
L’humanoïde BXTR crée un univers dystopico-fantaisiste dont la bande originale est une Techno aérienne et texturée. Puisant son inspiration dans la cybernétique et l’intelligence artificielle, on peut s’attendre à un set à mi-chemin entre monde tangible et metaverse.
SC – https://soundcloud.com/baxterprod
_____________________________________________________________
Retrouvez l’agenda musical complet de Marseille alive
https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/

Cabaret Aleatoire 41 rue jobin, 13003 Marseille Marseille 13003 Marseille 3e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://shotgun.live/fr/events/lacchesi-curates-w-mama-snake-lacchesi-bxtr »}] [{« data »: {« author »: « Lacchesi », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « MAISON CLOSE RECORDS Booking : jakob@raise-agency.net », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Lacchesi », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-d7hDTyRTLbZzhtKf-YQRzEQ-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/lorenzolacchesi », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/lorenzolacchesi », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/lorenzolacchesi »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Mama Snake », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « u00af\_(u30c4)_/u00af Bookings World: charles@omni-artists.net Promos: DM me here with DL enabled * ~ http://amniote.net/ », « type »: « rich », « title »: « Mama Snake », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-000493339635-s914dc-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/mamasnake », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/mamasnake », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud »}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/mamasnake »}, {« data »: {« author »: « BXTR », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Booking -> max@rawagency.org Contact -> bxtr.contact@gmail.com MAMA TOLD YA / RAW / AGORA /SKRYPTOM 1/2 of Automates », « type »: « rich », « title »: « BXTR », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i1.sndcdn.com/avatars-F0NkmZeLTI2jzEK3-kKfhLg-t500x500.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://soundcloud.com/baxterprod », « thumbnail_height »: 500, « author_url »: « https://soundcloud.com/baxterprod », « thumbnail_width »: 500, « options »: {« _horizontal »: {« label »: « Slimmer horizontal player », « value »: false}, « _hide_comments »: {« label »: « Hide timed comments », « value »: false}, « _height »: {« values »: {« 0 »: « Let Iframely optimize player for the artwork », « 300 »: « 300px », « 400 »: « 400px », « 450 »: « 450px », « 600 »: « 600px »}, « label »: « Adjust height », « value »: 450}}, « html »: « 

« , « provider_name »: « SoundCloud », « height »: 450}, « link »: « https://soundcloud.com/baxterprod »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

UNIDIVERS

Unidivers est un magazine culturel associatif sans but lucratif (1901) qui diffuse gratuitement depuis 2011 des informations, des articles et des événements, à caractère culturel, artistique, économique, social, solidaire et écologique. Son périmètre d'information embrasse toute la France, avec une production éditoriale qui ménage une place centrale à la Bretagne historique. Unidivers est reconnu Entreprise sociale et solidaire par la République française et Editeur de presse sous le numéro de Commission paritaire Presse : 0624W 91424. Unidivers est administrateur de RésoSolidaire. Unidivers a l'agrément du Service civique.
Le lectorat d'Unidivers, majoritairement féminin (60%), varie chaque mois entre 500 000 et 1,3 million de visiteurs en fonction de l'actualité éditoriale, événementielle et les périodes de congés. Un quart se situe en bretagne historique ; un quart en région parisienne ; l'autre moitié réunit le reste de la France et les pays francophones. La tranche d'âge largement majoritaire est 25-50 ans. Le nombre mensuel de pages vues varie entre 1 et 2,5 millions.

Ne recevant aucune aides à la presse par le ministère de la Culture, malgré des demandes répétées,sSi vous aussi, vous souhaitez que le magazine Unidivers poursuive son travail de diffusion gratuite d'information, nous vous remercions de nous y aider par un don, même minime, en cliquant sur ce lien :


don unidivers

MENTIONS LÉGALES - OURS
Unidivers. SIREN : 529 400 566. Adresse du siège social : 18, rue Lanjuinais 35000 Rennes. Adresse de la rédaction : 10, rue Jean Guy 35000 Rennes. Directeur de la publication : Laurent Kontzler. Rédacteur en chef et Webmaster : Nicolas Roberti. Comité de rédaction : voir la page dédiée.
Les articles de une sont des contenus originaux d'Unidivers. Les informations de l'agenda sont issues de contributions participatives, Open agenda et Datatourisme. Vous pouvez nous signaler tout contenu indésirable par téléphone au 02 56 01 81 51 ou par courriel : contact@unidivers.fr en mentionnant l'adresse url et le titre de l'article en question.


Copyright Unidivers Mag, France 2011-2099