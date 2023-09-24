TRIATHLON DE MADINE Lac de Madine Nonsard-Lamarche Catégories d’Évènement: Meuse

Nonsard-Lamarche TRIATHLON DE MADINE Lac de Madine Nonsard-Lamarche, 24 septembre 2023, Nonsard-Lamarche. Nonsard-Lamarche,Meuse 2 épreuves possibles : S (sprint), M (distance olympique).. Tout public

Dimanche 2023-09-24 09:00:00 fin : 2023-09-24 . EUR.

Lac de Madine

Nonsard-Lamarche 55210 Meuse Grand Est



2 possible events: S (sprint), M (Olympic distance). 2 pruebas posibles: S (sprint), M (distancia olímpica). 2 mögliche Wettkämpfe: S (Sprint), M (olympische Distanz).

