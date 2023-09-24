TRIATHLON DE MADINE Lac de Madine Nonsard-Lamarche
TRIATHLON DE MADINE Lac de Madine Nonsard-Lamarche, 24 septembre 2023, Nonsard-Lamarche.
Nonsard-Lamarche,Meuse
2 épreuves possibles : S (sprint), M (distance olympique).. Tout public
Dimanche 2023-09-24 09:00:00 fin : 2023-09-24 . EUR.
Lac de Madine
Nonsard-Lamarche 55210 Meuse Grand Est
2 possible events: S (sprint), M (Olympic distance).
2 pruebas posibles: S (sprint), M (distancia olímpica).
2 mögliche Wettkämpfe: S (Sprint), M (olympische Distanz).
