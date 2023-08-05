Fête du Lac Lac de la Rochegaudon Chaillac, 5 août 2023, Chaillac.

Chaillac,Indre

La Mairie de Chaillac ainsi que les associations communales vous convient à leur traditionnelle fête du Lac ! Cette année, des animations seront proposées aux visiteurs tout au long de la journée. En soirée, un feu d’artifice suivi d’un bal clôtureront cette belle fête..

Samedi 2023-08-05 14:00:00 fin : 2023-08-05 . EUR.

Lac de la Rochegaudon

Chaillac 36310 Indre Centre-Val de Loire



The town hall of Chaillac as well as the communal associations invite you to their traditional festival of the Lake! This year, animations will be proposed to the visitors throughout the day. In the evening, a fireworks followed by a ball will close this beautiful festival.

El Ayuntamiento de Chaillac y las asociaciones locales le invitan a su tradicional Fiesta del Lago Este año, los visitantes estarán entretenidos durante todo el día. Por la noche, los fuegos artificiales y el baile pondrán el broche final a la fiesta.

Das Rathaus von Chaillac sowie die Gemeindevereine laden Sie zu ihrem traditionellen Seefest ein! Dieses Jahr werden den Besuchern den ganzen Tag über Animationen geboten. Am Abend werden ein Feuerwerk und ein anschließender Tanz dieses schöne Fest beenden.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-08 par Destination Brenne