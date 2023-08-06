Les tractoriales Lac de Caussade Pinel-Hauterive
Les tractoriales Lac de Caussade, 6 août 2023, Pinel-Hauterive.
Pinel-Hauterive,Lot-et-Garonne
Grande rétrospective de matériels agricoles.
Animations, buvette, restauration, démonstrations et défilé de matériels, concours de traction, tir à la corde, tombola..
2023-08-06 à ; fin : 2023-08-06 . EUR.
Lac de Caussade
Pinel-Hauterive 47380 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Large retrospective of agricultural equipment.
Entertainment, refreshments, catering, equipment demonstrations and parade, pulling competition, tug-of-war, tombola.
Gran retrospectiva de maquinaria agrícola.
Entretenimiento, refrescos, catering, demostraciones de equipos y desfile, competición de tiro, tira y afloja, tómbola.
Große Retrospektive von landwirtschaftlichen Geräten.
Animationen, Erfrischungsstände, Verpflegung, Vorführungen und Umzug von Geräten, Zugwettbewerb, Tauziehen, Tombola.
Mise à jour le 2023-05-25 par OT Lot-et-Tolzac