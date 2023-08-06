Les tractoriales Lac de Caussade, 6 août 2023, Pinel-Hauterive.

Pinel-Hauterive,Lot-et-Garonne

Grande rétrospective de matériels agricoles.

Animations, buvette, restauration, démonstrations et défilé de matériels, concours de traction, tir à la corde, tombola..

2023-08-06

Lac de Caussade

Pinel-Hauterive 47380 Lot-et-Garonne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Large retrospective of agricultural equipment.

Entertainment, refreshments, catering, equipment demonstrations and parade, pulling competition, tug-of-war, tombola.

Gran retrospectiva de maquinaria agrícola.

Entretenimiento, refrescos, catering, demostraciones de equipos y desfile, competición de tiro, tira y afloja, tómbola.

Große Retrospektive von landwirtschaftlichen Geräten.

Animationen, Erfrischungsstände, Verpflegung, Vorführungen und Umzug von Geräten, Zugwettbewerb, Tauziehen, Tombola.

