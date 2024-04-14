LABYRINTHE COMEDIE DU FINISTERE ATELIER DES CAPUCINS Brest
LABYRINTHE COMEDIE DU FINISTERE ATELIER DES CAPUCINS Brest, dimanche 14 avril 2024.
Telle Alice à la poursuite du lapin blanc, entre dans un fabuleux labyrinthe d’histoires et viens à la rencontre de personnages étonnants.Dans ce spectacle intéractif, tes choix viendront définir chaque récit. Labyrinthe est un spectacle mêlant improvisation, conte, musique et marionnette.
Tarif : 12.00 – 12.00 euros.
Début : 2024-04-14 à 15:00
COMEDIE DU FINISTERE ATELIER DES CAPUCINS 25 RUE DE PONTANIOU 29200 Brest 29