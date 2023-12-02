THE PETIT MARCHÉ DE NOËL Labécède-Lauragais, 2 décembre 2023, Labécède-Lauragais.

Labécède-Lauragais,Aude

Venez à notre marché de Noël organisé par le collectif The P’artisans. Vous trouverez des stands d’artisans, d’artistes et de créateurs ainsi qu’un stand restauration/buvette.

Spectacle à 15h30 ..

2023-12-02 10:00:00 fin : 2023-12-02 19:00:00. .

Labécède-Lauragais 11400 Aude Occitanie



Come to our Christmas market organized by The P’artisans collective. You’ll find stalls from craftspeople, artists and designers, plus a food and refreshment stall.

Show at 3:30pm.

Acércate a nuestro mercado navideño organizado por el colectivo P’artisans. Encontrarás puestos de artesanos, artistas y diseñadores, así como un puesto de comida y refrescos.

Espectáculo a las 15.30 h.

Kommen Sie zu unserem Weihnachtsmarkt, der vom Kollektiv The P’artisans organisiert wird. Sie finden Stände von Kunsthandwerkern, Künstlern und Designern sowie einen Imbiss- und Getränkestand.

Aufführung um 15.30 Uhr .

