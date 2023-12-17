CHORALE CHANTELAUZE L’abbatiale de Marvejols Marvejols, 17 décembre 2023, Marvejols.

Marvejols,Lozère

La chorale Chantelauze vous propose un concert sur le thème de Noël – chants profanes et sacrés (catholique et orthodoxe)….

2023-12-17 fin : 2023-12-17 17:00:00. EUR.

L’abbatiale de Marvejols

Marvejols 48100 Lozère Occitanie



The Chantelauze choir presents a concert on the theme of Christmas – secular and sacred songs (Catholic and Orthodox)…

El coro Chantelauze presenta un concierto sobre el tema de la Navidad: canciones profanas y sacras (católicas y ortodoxas)…

Der Chor Chantelauze bietet Ihnen ein Konzert zum Thema Weihnachten – weltliche und geistliche Lieder (katholische und orthodoxe)…

