« Chasse aux trésors nature », 21 avril 2023, Labatut.

Participez en famille à la « Chasse aux trésors nature » et fabriquez une carte postale fleurie vendredi 21 Avril de 9h30 à 11h30 à Labatut. L’adresse vous sera communiquée à l’ inscription au 07.83.87.23.62..

2023-04-21 à ; fin : 2023-04-21 11:30:00. .

Labatut 40300 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Take part in the « Nature treasure hunt » and make a postcard with flowers on friday 21st April from 9.30 to 11.30 am in Labatut. The address will be given to you when you register at 07.83.87.23.62.

Participe en la « Búsqueda del tesoro en la naturaleza » y confeccione una postal con flores el viernes 21 de abril de 9.30 a 11.30 h en Labatut. La dirección se le comunicará al inscribirse en el 07.83.87.23.62.

Nehmen Sie mit Ihrer Familie an der « Schatzsuche in der Natur » teil und stellen Sie am Freitag, den 21. April von 9:30 bis 11:30 Uhr in Labatut eine Blumenpostkarte her. Die Adresse wird Ihnen bei der Anmeldung unter 07.83.87.23.62 mitgeteilt.

