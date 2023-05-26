Camarillo Quartet en concert pour le Folk Club de Cahors avec du Jazz Festif & Latino Complexe Sports et Loisirs, 26 mai 2023, Labastide-Marnhac.

Le groupe Camarillo Quartet est formé de musiciens, lot et garonnais pour la plupart, qui ont débuté l’aventure dans les années 80.

D’une programmation qui était centrée sur les standards de jazz, le groupe aujourd’hui se définit comme interprétant un jazz festif et latino, sans oublier des reprises de Claude Nougaro ou Nat King Cole.

Camarillo Quartet est composé de Daniel Esteffe au saxo et au chant, Patrick Lauret au piano, Gérard Losco à la basse, et Alberto Batista à la batterie.

A l’affiche également: de la Chanson Française avec Colette Caminade, Didier Gaillien, ‘Coco’ Correch & Claude Préchac, les chants occitans d’Odette Pradines, et la belle voix et jeu de guitare raffiné de Michel Griffin – [En]chanteur Franglais – l’animateur du club.

Les réservations sont vivement recommandées, soit par mail à folkclubcahors@gmail.com, soit par téléphone au 06 86 06 85 83..

2023-05-26 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-05-26 . 10 EUR.

Complexe Sports et Loisirs

Labastide-Marnhac 46090 Lot Occitanie



The Camarillo Quartet is made up of musicians, mostly from the Lot et Garonne region, who started the adventure in the 80s.

From a program that was centered on jazz standards, the group today defines itself as interpreting a festive and latino jazz, without forgetting covers of Claude Nougaro or Nat King Cole.

Camarillo Quartet is composed of Daniel Esteffe on sax and vocals, Patrick Lauret on piano, Gerard Losco on bass, and Alberto Batista on drums.

Also on the bill: French songs by Colette Caminade, Didier Gaillien, ‘Coco’ Correch & Claude Préchac, Occitan songs by Odette Pradines, and the beautiful voice and refined guitar playing of Michel Griffin – [En]chanteur Franglais – the club’s host.

Reservations are highly recommended, either by email at folkclubcahors@gmail.com, or by phone at 06 86 06 85 83.

El Cuarteto Camarillo está formado por músicos, procedentes en su mayoría de la región de Lot et Garonne, que comenzaron su aventura en los años ochenta.

De un programa centrado en estándares de jazz, el grupo se define hoy como intérprete de jazz festivo y latino, sin olvidar versiones de Claude Nougaro o Nat King Cole.

Camarillo Quartet está compuesto por Daniel Esteffe (saxo y voz), Patrick Lauret (piano), Gérard Losco (bajo) y Alberto Batista (batería).

También se podrá escuchar chanson francesa con Colette Caminade, Didier Gaillien, Coco Correch & Claude Préchac, canciones occitanas de Odette Pradines y la hermosa voz y la refinada guitarra de Michel Griffin, [En]chanteur Franglais, anfitrión del club.

Se recomienda encarecidamente reservar por correo electrónico a folkclubcahors@gmail.com o por teléfono al 06 86 06 85 83.

Die Gruppe Camarillo Quartet besteht aus Musikern, die größtenteils aus dem Lot et Garonnais stammen und ihr Abenteuer in den 80er Jahren begonnen haben.

Das Programm konzentrierte sich zunächst auf Jazz-Standards, heute spielt die Gruppe festlichen Jazz und Latin, ohne dabei Coverversionen von Claude Nougaro oder Nat King Cole zu vergessen.

Das Camarillo Quartet besteht aus Daniel Esteffe (Saxofon und Gesang), Patrick Lauret (Klavier), Gérard Losco (Bass) und Alberto Batista (Schlagzeug).

Außerdem gibt es französische Chansons mit Colette Caminade, Didier Gaillien, ‘Coco’ Correch & Claude Préchac, okzitanische Lieder von Odette Pradines und die schöne Stimme und das raffinierte Gitarrenspiel von Michel Griffin – [En]chanteur Franglais – dem Moderator des Clubs.

Reservierungen werden dringend empfohlen, entweder per E-Mail an folkclubcahors@gmail.com oder telefonisch unter 06 86 06 85 83.

