Vide grenier Place des ormeaux, 21 mai 2023, Labastide-d'Armagnac.

Pour ceux qui ont décidés de se débarrasser de tout ce qui encombre leurs placards ou qui cherchent la bonne affaire.

Restauration sur place.

Inscription auprès de l’association ECLAT.

2023-05-21 à ; fin : 2023-05-21 . .

Place des ormeaux Place royale

Labastide-d’Armagnac 40240 Landes Nouvelle-Aquitaine



For those who have decided to get rid of everything that clutters their closets or who are looking for a good deal.

Catering on site.

Registration with the association ECLAT

Para quienes han decidido deshacerse de todo el desorden de sus armarios o buscan una buena oferta.

Catering in situ.

Inscripción en la asociación ECLAT

Für alle, die sich entschlossen haben, alles loszuwerden, was ihre Schränke verstopft, oder die nach einem Schnäppchen suchen.

Verpflegung vor Ort.

Anmeldung bei der Vereinigung ECLAT

