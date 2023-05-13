Exposition photos Le Centre Labaroche Catégories d’Évènement: Haut-Rhin

Labaroche

Exposition photos Le Centre, 13 mai 2023, Labaroche. Exposition photo, thème libre et travaux en commun. Buvette, pâtisserie maison et tombola..

Le Centre

Labaroche 68910 Haut-Rhin Grand Est



Photo exhibition, free theme and work in common. Refreshments, home-made pastry and tombola. Exposición fotográfica, tema libre y trabajo conjunto. Refrescos, repostería casera y tómbola. Fotoausstellung, freies Thema und gemeinsame Arbeiten. Getränke, hausgemachtes Gebäck und Tombola. Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par Office de tourisme de la vallée de Kaysersberg

