Exposition photos Le Centre Labaroche
Exposition photos Le Centre, 13 mai 2023, Labaroche.
Exposition photo, thème libre et travaux en commun. Buvette, pâtisserie maison et tombola..
2023-05-13 à ; fin : 2023-05-14 18:00:00. EUR.
Le Centre
Labaroche 68910 Haut-Rhin Grand Est
Photo exhibition, free theme and work in common. Refreshments, home-made pastry and tombola.
Exposición fotográfica, tema libre y trabajo conjunto. Refrescos, repostería casera y tómbola.
Fotoausstellung, freies Thema und gemeinsame Arbeiten. Getränke, hausgemachtes Gebäck und Tombola.
Mise à jour le 2023-04-21 par Office de tourisme de la vallée de Kaysersberg