DENUIT Vendredi 17 novembre, 21h00 La Voie Maltée Entrée libre

DENUIT ┊DJ SET DARK-CYBER-TECH

Pour fêter la sortie de leur nouvel album RITUAL, Denuit nous propose un DJ Set lors duquel le duo mixera tous les titres de RITUAL, suivi d’une set list darksynth / techno.

Denuit est né au crépuscule dans les esprits de Lis et Ivi. Nocturne, électronique, poétique, leur musique fait danser les ténèbres et la lumière. Sur les synthés nébuleux d’Ivi, la voix éthérée et froide de Lis résonne comme l’appel de la Banshee. Le duo crée sa propre potion : la Nightwave où se mêlent les ombres de Siouxsie, Boy Harsher ou Kompromat. Influencé par l’esthétique cyberpunk et la poésie noire d’Edgar Allan Poe, Denuit est un duo puissant qui vient du cœur, comme une ode à l’amour et à la vie elle-même.

http://denuit.band

https://youtu.be/yQc4h3dhvSI?si=8MMEusj6Arl0Eb1I

https://youtu.be/K6rD2d14XiM?si=GMqUIOgrRL1y9QDq

La Voie Maltée 7 Rue Crudère, 13006 Marseille Marseille 13006 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur

Denuit - Ritual (Official Video)

Lire cette vidéo sur YouTube

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/yQc4h3dhvSI?si=8MMEusj6Arl0Eb1I »}, {« data »: {« author »: « Denuit Band », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « #denuit #goth #darkwave #darksynth nnWelcome to our musical abode! Join us, Ivi & Lis, as we blend captivating DJ sets each month, with each session spanning around 60 minutes. nnEvery month, we delve into a fresh genre, and this month, we’re diving into the intriguing world of Darkwave to DarkSynth. nnStay connected with us to be the first to know when our next set drops. Let’s journey through diverse musical landscapes together!nnShop:nhttps://ko-fi.com/denuitbandnnStay in touch:nhttps://linktr.ee/DenuitnOfficial site: https://denuit.bandnBandcamp: https://denuit.bandcamp.comnFaceBook: https://www.facebook.com/Denuit.band/nInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/denuit.bandnnDARKWAVEnSetlist Ivi Topp:nnDenuit – Darkest ForestnTR/ST – SulknKill Shelter, Antipole – Raise The skiesnBragolin – This Grotesque DancenKu00e6lan – Mikla Draumadu00edsnLight – Asylum Dark AlliesnParanormales – Vu00e9rtigonTwin Tribes – FantasmasnSintipon – u041eu0431u043bu0430u043au0430nSecond Still – Double NegativennDARKSYNTHnSetlist Lis Araignu00e9e:nnCaster – Gathering CovennKROWW – God Is DeadnHVDES, Shadow Cliq – CatacombnDenuit – RitualnEqwillus – City of WitchesnJVLIAH – Angel of DeathnEqwillus – DarknessnToutant, Synphic – is this bird deadnMORIS BLAK Umbra – Second PhasennHugs,nLis & Ivi », « type »: « video », « title »: « DarkWave 2 DarkSynth (Denuit – DJ SET 001) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/K6rD2d14XiM/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=K6rD2d14XiM », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCiap6DAzb6BaKneE9YwfC3A », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}, « click_to_play »: {« label »: « Hold load & play until clicked », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

DarkWave 2 DarkSynth (Denuit - DJ SET 001)

Lire cette vidéo sur YouTube

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/K6rD2d14XiM?si=GMqUIOgrRL1y9QDq »}, {« link »: « https://www.marseillealive.fr/agenda-concerts/ »}]

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

