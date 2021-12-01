La tumeur et son environnement Auditorium du Muséum, 1 décembre 2021, Toulouse.

La tumeur et son environnement

Auditorium du Muséum, le mercredi 1 décembre à 08:30

Understanding the importance of the microenvironment in tumor progression has become a major challenge in cancer research in recent years. The tumor microenvironment is emerging as an important source of new therapeutic targets, but can also provide biomarkers with diagnostic and/or prognostic values. This symposium will be open to the whole scientific community of Toulouse. Keynote speakers —————- Dr. Claire Magnon François Jacob Institute of Biology | CEA Paris Saclay, France Dr. Oliver Pearce Barts Cancer Institute | Queen Mary University of London, UK Program ——- 8:30-9:00 Welcome to participants 9:00-9:10 Opening by Dr. Olivier Neyrolles (IPBS Director) and Pr. Gilles Favre (CRCT Director) 9:10-10:10 Dr. Oliver Pearce – “Exploring the tumor matrisome” 10:10 Dr. Frédéric Lagarrigue – IPBS – “Targeting integrin signaling in tumor-associated macrophages” 10:35 Dr. Ismahane Belhabib – CRCT – “FAK: targetable key regulator of stroma normalization” 10:50 Miltenyi-Biotec (Sponsor) 10:55-11:15 Break 11:15 Dr. Christine Bezombes – CRCT – “What lessons we learned on tumor microenvironment using non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma 3D cultures?” 11:40 Dr. Renaud Poincloux – IPBS – “Probing the extracellular environment by macrophage podosomes” 11:55 Dr. Jean-Philippe Girard – IPBS – “Tumor-associated HEVs mediate lymphocyte entry into tumors and predict response to PD-1 plus CTLA-4 combination immunotherapy” 12:20 Dr. Eve Blanquart – CRCT – “Multiple myeloma microenvironment induces NK cells transcriptional and functional alterations” 12:35-14:00 Lunch The lunch break (free for the participants) will be an opportunity to promote exchanges and to stimulate collaborations between the different participants of the Toulouse research groups working on the tumor microenvironment. 14:00-15:00 Dr. Claire Magnon – “The autonomic nervous system in tumorigenesis and metastasis” 15:00 Dr. Etienne Meunier – IPBS – “Divergent roles for inflammasome-driven cell death: transferring the knowledge from microbial infections to cancer” 15:15 Dr. Michel Record – CRCT – “Reprogramming intercellular communication with small extracellular vesicles in cancer” 15:40 Dr. Thomas Farge – CRCT – “CD36 promotes extramedullary dissemination and acute myeloid leukemia progression” 15:55-16:15 Break 16:15 Pr. Catherine Muller-Staumont – IPBS – “Role of abundant periprostatic adipose tissue in prostate cancer progression” 16:40 Dr. Denis Hudrisier – IPBS – “Adaptations of the innate lymphoid cell compartment to local environment; the case of tuberculosis” 16:55 Dr. Solène Evrard – CRCT – “Glioblastoma stem cell transdifferentiation into endothelial cells” 17:20-17:30 Closure

Inscription gratuite et obligatoire jusqu’au 22 novembre. Passe sanitaire obligatoire

Un évènement conjoint de l’Institut de pharmacologie et de biologie structurale et du centre en cancérologie de Toulouse

Auditorium du Muséum Muséum de Toulouse Toulouse Toulouse Centre Haute-Garonne



Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2021-12-01T08:30:00 2021-12-01T18:00:00