Vide-greniers 940 Avenue de l’Europe, 2 juillet 2023, La Teste-de-Buch.

Ce vide-grenier est organisé par les Supporters RCBA. Il sera possible de se restaurer sur place..

2023-07-02 à ; fin : 2023-07-02 . .

940 Avenue de l’Europe Parc des expositions

La Teste-de-Buch 33260 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



This garage sale is organized by the RCBA Supporters. It will be possible to eat on site.

Esta venta de garaje está organizada por el RCBA Supporters. Será posible comer in situ.

Dieser Flohmarkt wird von den RCBA-Fans organisiert. Es wird möglich sein, vor Ort etwas zu essen und zu trinken.

