Nouveauté – Sonothérapie, 4 mai 2023, La Teste-de-Buch.

La relaxation sonore aux bols tibétains est idéale pour se ressourcer, se détendre, relâcher les tensions mentales, émotionnelle et corporelles. Pour cela, nous utilisons notre voix pour chanter quelques sons de voyelles pour harmoniser les 7 principaux chacras. Il n’est pas nécessaire de savoir chanter, Bénédicte guide la détente du corps (scan corporel) au son de ses instruments pour finir par un voyage sonore au son des bols tibétains, des bols de cristal et autres instruments.

Les inscriptions sont obligatoires auprès de l’Office de Tourisme de la Teste de Buch (soit en ligne sur le site internet soit à l’accueil).

Le minimum de participants est de 5 et le maximum de 15..

2023-05-04 à ; fin : 2023-05-04 19:15:00. EUR.

La Teste-de-Buch 33260 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Sound relaxation with Tibetan bowls is ideal to recharge, relax and release mental, emotional and physical tensions. For this, we use our voice to sing some vowel sounds to harmonize the 7 main chacras. It is not necessary to know how to sing, Benedicte guides the relaxation of the body (body scan) with the sound of her instruments to finish with a sound journey with the sound of Tibetan bowls, crystal bowls and other instruments.

Registration is mandatory at the Tourist Office of La Teste de Buch (either online on the website or at the reception).

The minimum number of participants is 5 and the maximum 15.

La relajación sonora con cuencos tibetanos es ideal para recargarse, relajarse y liberar tensiones mentales, emocionales y físicas. Para ello, utilizamos nuestra voz para cantar algunos sonidos vocálicos para armonizar los 7 chacras principales. No es necesario saber cantar, Benedicte guía la relajación del cuerpo (body scan) con el sonido de sus instrumentos para terminar con un viaje sonoro con el sonido de los cuencos tibetanos, cuencos de cristal y otros instrumentos.

La inscripción es obligatoria en la Oficina de Turismo de La Teste de Buch (en línea en la página web o en la recepción).

El número mínimo de participantes es de 5 y el máximo de 15.

Die Klangentspannung mit tibetischen Klangschalen ist ideal, um neue Energie zu tanken, sich zu entspannen und geistige, emotionale und körperliche Spannungen zu lösen. Dazu benutzen wir unsere Stimme, um einige Vokalklänge zu singen, um die 7 wichtigsten Chacras zu harmonisieren. Es ist nicht notwendig, singen zu können. Bénédicte leitet die Entspannung des Körpers (Körperscan) zum Klang ihrer Instrumente an und endet mit einer Klangreise zum Klang der tibetischen Klangschalen, Kristallklangschalen und anderer Instrumente.

Anmeldungen sind beim Fremdenverkehrsamt von La Teste de Buch erforderlich (entweder online auf der Website oder an der Rezeption).

Die Mindestteilnehmerzahl liegt bei 5 und die Höchstteilnehmerzahl bei 15 Personen.

Mise à jour le 2023-03-30 par OT La Teste-de-Buch