La Souricière d’Agatha Christie Bélâbre, samedi 2 mars 2024.

La Souricière d’Agatha Christie Bélâbre
Pour cette nouvelle saison 2023-2024, toute la troupe s’active pour vous préparer son nouveau spectacle La Souricière, pièce policière d’Agatha Christie.
5 EUR.
3 Avenue Jean Jaurès
Bélâbre 36370 Indre Centre-Val de Loire
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-03-02 20:30:00
fin : 2024-03-02
