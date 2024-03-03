LA SOUL MACHINE Peniche Marcounet Paris
Catégories d’Évènement:
LA SOUL MACHINE Peniche Marcounet Paris, dimanche 3 mars 2024.
Le dimanche 03 mars 2024
de 18h00 à 20h00
.Public adultes. payant – : 15 EUR
L’organiste et pianiste italien Oscar Marchioni présente La Soul Machine:
un tout nouveau projet autour des sonorités acid jazz et organ grooves endiablés…impossible de rester assis, venez danser avec nous!!!
Oscar Marchioni : orgue
Nicholas Thomas : vibraphone
Yoan Fernandez : guitare
Mourad Benhammou: batterie
Peniche Marcounet 14 Quai de l’Hôtel de ville 75004 Paris
Contact : https://www.peniche-marcounet.fr/event/la-soul-machine/ https://link.dice.fm/fef4da194e40
LA SOUL MACHINE