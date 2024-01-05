Chep + Tessina + Sasha Vaughan La salle gueule Marseille, 5 janvier 2024, Marseille.

Chep + Tessina + Sasha Vaughan Vendredi 5 janvier, 20h00 La salle gueule

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2024-01-05T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-05T23:00:00+01:00

Fin : 2024-01-05T20:00:00+01:00 – 2024-01-05T23:00:00+01:00

Le 5 Janvier

Chep + Tessina + Sasha

Le 6 Janvier

Olly + Rahewl and the Kewl + Laphigue

Sur deux soir, le Vieux Berger vous propose du rock, soft et sweet, avec 6 performances différentes.

Chep, du punk blues, trio marseillais.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-8cT9eNJbFA

Tessina, dream pop cosmic, en duo.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_cVI4r3jXNU

Sasha Vaughan, rock and roll star, en solo.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CLIpaL5l69s

Oliver Jenkins aka Olly, le batteur de Parade, avec sa guitare et sa voix d’ange.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ARQ6v8IQ3eY

Rahewl (notament chanteur et guitariste dans Technopolice et Avenoir), ici avec son band, the Kewl, compose du garage folk.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Xmv6zHEzNfI

Laphigue, groupe de jeunes talentueux à l’avenir certain, rock and roll.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WNlz-e4gIIc

