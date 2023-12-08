The Great Montana Collapse / Claque / Big Bag Bug La salle gueule Marseille, 8 décembre 2023 20:00, Marseille.

The Great Montana Collapse / Claque / Big Bag Bug Vendredi 8 décembre, 21h00 La salle gueule 5€

Concert début 21h00 fin 0h30

The Great Montana Collapse (Post Metal)

https://thegreatmontanacollapse.bandcamp.com/…/every…

Claque Garage Noise

C’est du rock à l’état brut, ça joue fort et ça claque…

https://claquemusic.bandcamp.com/track/in-my-room

Big Bag Bug (Solo Pop Punk)

https://youtu.be/eZp8G0ccGd0?si=DvwQvIJDb0tUG-TR

https://youtu.be/CSLHKvFB6Tk?si=F8v-rhrCVUiZ6kPx

https://youtu.be/V75EartaUO8?si=cfylTp_0nvkxwrP4

PAF 5€

