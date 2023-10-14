Mess Out / Salvation / Antic Radio La salle gueule Marseille, 14 octobre 2023, Marseille.

Mess Out (Rock Alter Lyon)

https://youtu.be/nUbPkSX2Y8s

Mess Out est un groupe de punk rock électrisant originaire de France, réputé pour son mélange unique de divers genres. S’inspirant d’une multitude de sources, ils combinent habilement les mélodies contagieuses du punk rock, l’énergie non filtrée du punk classique et l’agression brute du nu metal. Les concerts de Mess Out sont une explosion d’adrénaline, captivant le public par leur passion brute et leur présence dynamique sur scène.

Salvation (Punk Rock Marseille)

https://www.facebook.com/SalvationPunkRockMarseille

Antic Radio (Rock Alter Mars)

https://www.facebook.com/ANTICRADIO

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC-pmvNsu6U31jGWfg–3qDA

Antic Radio est un roupe de rock Marseillais formé en 2018.

Composé de 5 membres qui joue un son classique et lourd, un mur du son inspiré des groupes de rock anglais les plus célèbres.

Leur premier EP est sorti en 2019 et un double single « Set You Free/HeyDay » a été publié en 2021. »

PAF 5€

_____________________________________________________________

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-14T21:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-14T23:59:00+02:00