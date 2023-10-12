BÂTIMENT / PATENT La salle gueule Marseille, 12 octobre 2023, Marseille.

BÂTIMENT / PATENT Jeudi 12 octobre, 20h00 La salle gueule 5€ + adhésion

PIcolas et Rosé présentent une soirée concoctée avec joie et délicatesse :

BÂTIMENT nous fera une fois encore virevolter avec un post harcore parfois subtil, parfois pas du tout !

PATENT nous assénera un gros mathcore qui déconne pas du tout! Oh que non !

PATENT // musique qui déconne pas, mais quand même un peu // Orléans

https://patentmathcore.bandcamp.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jcNRVb5h8H0…

Groupe de Mathcore orléanais, PATENT déverse un son hard core polyrythmique énergique aux influences multiples (meshuggah, refused, nasum, daughters, the Dillinger escape plan..). Après un premier EP « Insomnia », le groupe prépare son second opus qui sortira le 28 septembre, dont il compte bien vous donner un avant gout!

BÂTIMENT // et au milieu coule un riff post-harcore // Marseille

https://batimentband.bandcamp.com/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_NpdXpL2AXY…

Quator marseillo-lyonnais, ou alors lyonno-marseillais, Batîment réconcilie violence et volupté, catharsis et jouissance de l’instant, peut-être parce que l’instant c’est tout ce qu’il nous reste justement. Profitons-en !!

5€ + adhésion // 20H car ca ferme tot le jeudi !

_____________________________________________________________

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-10-12T20:00:00+02:00 – 2023-10-12T22:00:00+02:00

