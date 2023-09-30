Heihaizi / Phatom Ass / Micro Plastico Nucleaire La salle gueule Marseille, 30 septembre 2023, Marseille.

La Salle Gueule

8 Rue d’Italie

13 006 Marseille

PAF 5€

Heihaizi (Hip Hop Hardcore Zagreb)

Bandcamp

https://heihaizi.bandcamp.com/album/heihaizi-s-t

Youtube

https://youtu.be/91SxT4fGB40?si=0C0WKAwx8bqNj2-0

Instagram

https://instagram.com/heihaizi_?utm_source=qr&igshid=NGExMmI2YTkyZg==

+

Phatom Ass

https://www.facebook.com/BarbezHCTM

https://www.youtube.com/@phantomasshctm

Pastis et colère : La formation marseillaise de Hardcore Punk Thrash vient jouer son cocktail détonnant de riffs agressifs et de soleil du midi. En provençaou s’il vous plaît.

+

Micro Plastico Nucleaire (Un Peu Punk)

_____________________________________________________________

