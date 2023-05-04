Tenace / Eux La salle gueule, 4 mai 2023, Marseille.

Tenace / Eux Jeudi 4 mai, 20h00 La salle gueule 5€

Début des concert 20h30 fin 22h30 !!!

PAF 5 €!!!!

Tenace (Marseille) – screamo / post-hard ore

https://tenaceband.bandcamp.com

https://youtu.be/o9V3HokW5m0

https://youtu.be/JXQgggjwHxw

Après une année 2021 et 2022 remplies par la sortie d’un EP, plusieurs clips et deux tournées, le groupe désormais marseillais revient avec un nouveau line-up.

« Avec ce disque mature, abouti et puissant, Tenace reprend le screamo francophone là où les grands noms de l’âge d’or du hardcore émotif français l’avait laissé […]

La musique du groupe est portée par le chant complet et […] ses élégantes paroles. »

(HORNS UP)

—

Eux (Screamo Paris) :

https://euxband.bandcamp.com

https://youtu.be/fZL6cXD6vEk

https://youtu.be/rTl2g0mBZqY

EUX est un trio parisien qui a bercé dans la scène screamo des années 90/2000.

Leur premier disque « Et les autres », dévoilé durant l’été 2018, se fait vite remarquer dans la scène screamo française et européenne, allant jusqu’à traverser l’océan.

Le deuxième album « Mor(t)sang » se veut comme une re-naissance du groupe.

L’arrivée du bassiste Flow après le premier album représente un nouveau point zéro du désormais trio qui se veut plus incisif, mélodique et émouvant.

L’album se clôture sur l’épique « Après la mort, Rien. » qui est chanté du début à la fin par Aurélien de Daïtro.

La mélancolie des guitares doublée d’une basse énergique, rythmée par une puissante batterie, permet à cette voix déchirante de transmettre des émotions très profondes, entre tristesse et espoir.

EUX a tourné en Europe, Angleterre et prépare de futurs concerts en France/Europe pour 2023.

