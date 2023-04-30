FUTBOLIN + DEAF LINGO La salle gueule, 30 avril 2023, Marseille.

FUTBOLIN + DEAF LINGO Dimanche 30 avril, 19h30 La salle gueule 5€ + 1€ d’adhésion

Punk night à La Salle Gueule, avec deux groupes tout droit venus d’Italie ! En plus le lendemain c’est férié, donc aucune excuse pour ne pas sortir !

FUTBOLIN, de Verona, nous régalent d’un emo punk bien lo-fi avec de bonnes sonorités noisy! A ne pas manquer

https://wearefutbolin.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/futbolinis/

en plus ils font des clips avec des dinosaures, donc faut pas les rater :

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ne-I3NCxN4k

DEAF LINGO, de Milano, nous régalent d’un bon garage punk comme on aime, tirant vers le punk rock, simple, efficace, parfois rapide, parfois lourd, le tout teinté de rock and roll, ça marche à tous les coups et faut pas les rater non plus.

https://deaflingo.bandcamp.com/

https://www.facebook.com/deaflingo

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g5J3xwFRuLw

Ouverture des portes : 19h30

Début des concerts : 20h30 – Fin du concert 22h30

Entrée : 5€ + 1€ d’adhésion à la salle

La salle gueule 8 rue d'italie, 13006 Marseille Marseille 13006 Marseille 6e Arrondissement Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur

