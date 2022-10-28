HAKAN + YOUNG HARTS + JOYBLASTERS La salle gueule Marseille
HAKAN + YOUNG HARTS + JOYBLASTERS Vendredi 28 octobre, 20h30 La salle gueule
5€
La salle gueule 8 rue d'italie, 13006 Marseille Marseille 6e Arrondissement Marseille 13006 Bouches-du-Rhône Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur
Crapou Présente :
Vendredi 28 Octobre
21h00-
HAKAN (Punk / Powerpop Italie)
https://hakanbeibi.bandcamp.com/music
https://www.facebook.com/wearethehakan
+ YOUNG HARTS (Punk / Indie Clermont Foot)
https://www.facebook.com/younghartsband
https://youngharts.bandcamp.com/
+ JOYBLASTERS (Pizza Punk / ils sont Charly)
https://www.facebook.com/joyblasters/
https://joyblasters.bandcamp.com/
2022-10-28T20:30:00+02:00
2022-10-28T23:30:00+02:00