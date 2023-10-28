The Red Night La Rouvarie Saint-Juéry, 28 octobre 2023, Saint-Juéry.

Saint-Juéry,Aveyron

Après le succès de la deuxième édition « The Red Night » à l’espace 111, nous organisons le samedi 28 octobre 2023 une soirée inédite sur 2 scènes avec 24h de son non-stop pour la troisième édition..

2023-10-28 fin : 2023-10-29 . .

La Rouvarie

Saint-Juéry 12550 Aveyron Occitanie



Following the success of the second edition of « The Red Night » at Espace 111, we’re organizing a brand-new 2-stage evening with 24 hours of non-stop sound for the third edition on Saturday, October 28, 2023.

Tras el éxito de la segunda edición de « La Noche Roja » en el Espace 111, organizamos una nueva velada de 2 escenarios el sábado 28 de octubre de 2023 con 24 horas de sonido ininterrumpido para la tercera edición.

Nach dem Erfolg der zweiten Ausgabe « The Red Night » im Espace 111 organisieren wir am Samstag, den 28. Oktober 2023, einen völlig neuen Abend auf zwei Bühnen mit 24 Stunden Nonstop-Sound für die dritte Ausgabe.

Mise à jour le 2023-09-25 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DU ROQUEFORT