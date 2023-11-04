Exposition TRYPTIK du collectif “ART-Ka-Ma-Hé” La Rotonde Saint-Jean-de-Luz, 4 novembre 2023, Saint-Jean-de-Luz.

Saint-Jean-de-Luz,Pyrénées-Atlantiques

Associant peinture, sculpture et photographie, les artistes proposent aux spectateurs de partager au travers de leurs réalisations leur sensibilité et leur vision artistique commune. La peintre Kloo (Pascale Rey-Texier) explore abstraction et réalité avec énergie et au travers de couleurs vibrantes. Elle invite à une libre interprétation. Le photoplasticien Manorack PHENGLAMPHANH, fusionne photographie et art plastique dans ses œuvres. Son intention est de susciter une réflexion sur la réalité et l’imag’in air.

La sculptrice Hélène LUSIGNAN travaille la matière. Elle exprime des émotions profondes et interroge notre place dans le monde. Ensemble, ils partagent dans cette exposition, la diversité de l’expression artistique d’ART-KaMaHé.

Mercredi au dimanche : 14h30 -19h

Samedi : 10h00 -12h30 – 14h30-19h.

Présence des artistes : vendredi, samedi, dimanche ..

2023-11-04 fin : 2023-12-03 19:00:00. EUR.

La Rotonde Place Maurice Ravel

Saint-Jean-de-Luz 64500 Pyrénées-Atlantiques Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Combining painting, sculpture and photography, the artists invite viewers to share their sensibility and common artistic vision through their creations. Painter Kloo (Pascale Rey-Texier) explores abstraction and reality with energy and vibrant color. She invites free interpretation. Photoplastic artist Manorack PHENGLAMPHANH fuses photography and visual art in his work. His intention is to provoke reflection on reality and air imagery.

Sculptor Hélène LUSIGNAN works with matter. She expresses deep emotions and questions our place in the world. Together, they share the diversity of ART-KaMaHé?s artistic expression in this exhibition.

Wednesday to Sunday: 2:30pm -7pm

Saturday: 10:00 am – 12:30 pm – 2:30 pm – 7 pm.

Artists present: Friday, Saturday, Sunday.

Combinando pintura, escultura y fotografía, los artistas invitan a los visitantes a compartir su sensibilidad y su visión artística común a través de sus obras. La pintora Kloo (Pascale Rey-Texier) explora la abstracción y la realidad con energía y colores vibrantes. Invita a la libre interpretación. El artista fotoplástico Manorack PHENGLAMPHANH fusiona en su obra la fotografía y el arte visual. Su intención es provocar la reflexión sobre la realidad y el aire imaginario.

La escultora Hélène LUSIGNAN trabaja con la materia. Expresa emociones profundas y cuestiona nuestro lugar en el mundo. Juntos, comparten en esta exposición la diversidad de la expresión artística de ART-KaMaHé.

De miércoles a domingo: 14.30 – 19.00 horas

Sábado: 10.00 h – 12.30 h – 14.30 h – 19.00 h.

Artistas presentes: viernes, sábado y domingo .

Die Künstler verbinden Malerei, Skulptur und Fotografie und bieten den Zuschauern die Möglichkeit, durch ihre Werke ihre Sensibilität und ihre gemeinsame künstlerische Vision zu teilen. Die Malerin Kloo (Pascale Rey-Texier) erforscht Abstraktion und Realität mit Energie und vibrierenden Farben. Sie lädt zu einer freien Interpretation ein. Der Fotoplastiker Manorack PHENGLAMPHANH verschmilzt in seinen Werken Fotografie und bildende Kunst. Seine Absicht ist es, eine Reflexion über die Realität und die Luftbilder anzuregen.

Die Bildhauerin Hélène LUSIGNAN arbeitet mit Materie. Sie drückt tiefe Emotionen aus und hinterfragt unseren Platz in der Welt. Gemeinsam teilen sie in dieser Ausstellung die Vielfalt des künstlerischen Ausdrucks von ART-KaMaHé.

Mittwoch bis Sonntag: 14.30 -19.00 Uhr

Samstag: 10.00 -12.30 Uhr – 14.30 – 19.00 Uhr.

Anwesenheit der Künstler: Freitag, Samstag, Sonntag .

Mise à jour le 2023-10-17 par Office de Tourisme Pays Basque