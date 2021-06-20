La romancière Christine Barsi en dédicace Bellême, 19 juin 2021-19 juin 2021, Bellême.
La romancière Christine Barsi en dédicace 2021-06-19 14:00:00 14:00:00 – 2021-06-20 17:00:00 17:00:00
Bellême 61130
Auteure de science fiction et fantastique : « La Trilogie Déviance », « SolAs », « Teralhen » …
Auteure de science fiction et fantastique : « La Trilogie Déviance », « SolAs », « Teralhen » …
christine_barsi@hotmail.com https://christinebarsi.com/
Auteure de science fiction et fantastique : « La Trilogie Déviance », « SolAs », « Teralhen » …
Auteure de science fiction et fantastique : « La Trilogie Déviance », « SolAs », « Teralhen » …
dernière mise à jour : 2021-06-09 par