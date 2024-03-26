Un cocktail déjeunatoire offert La Rochelle Espace Encan La Rochelle
Catégories d’Évènement:
Un cocktail déjeunatoire offert La Rochelle Espace Encan La Rochelle, mardi 26 mars 2024.
Un cocktail déjeunatoire offert SolutionsCSE vous invite à déjeuner sur le salon. Rendez-vous à l’espace restauration pour en profiter ! Mardi 26 mars, 12h00 La Rochelle Espace Encan
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2024-03-26T12:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-26T14:00:00+01:00
Fin : 2024-03-26T12:00:00+01:00 – 2024-03-26T14:00:00+01:00
La Rochelle Espace Encan Quai Louis Prunier, 17000 La Rochelle La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Cliquez ici pour ajouter gratuitement un événement dans cet agenda : La Rochelle