Retrouvez sur scène le magicien Antoine Leroux dans son spectacle «DESTINATIONS», un show familial mêlant magie mentalisme et humour. Révélé par l'émission « vendredi tout est permis » sur TF1 où il intervient régulièrement, embarquez avec Antoine pour un voyage temporel où vos choix et la magie des coincidences vous mèneront à destination.

Antoine Leroux -Destinations
COMEDIE LA ROCHELLE
LA ROCHELLE
8 septembre 2023, 21:00
Tarif : 23.8 euros

