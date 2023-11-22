Concert – Chilly Gonzales La Sirène – 111 boulevard Emile Delmas, 22 novembre 2023, La Rochelle.

Chilly Gonzales est aussi bien réputé pour son approche intimiste du piano à travers sa trilogie d’albums Solo Piano que pour son talent de showman et ses compositions pour des artistes de renommée internationale..

2023-11-22 à 20:00:00 ; fin : 2023-11-22 . EUR.

La Sirène – 111 boulevard Emile Delmas La Sirène

La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Chilly Gonzales is as well known for his intimate approach to the piano through his trilogy of Solo Piano albums as for his talent as a showman and his compositions for internationally renowned artists.

Chilly Gonzales es tan conocido por su acercamiento íntimo al piano a través de su trilogía de álbumes Solo Piano como por su talento como showman y sus composiciones para artistas de renombre internacional.

Chilly Gonzales ist sowohl für seine intime Herangehensweise an das Klavierspiel durch seine Trilogie von Solo-Piano-Alben als auch für sein Talent als Showman und seine Kompositionen für international bekannte Künstler bekannt.

Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par La Rochelle Tourisme