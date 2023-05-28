Visite guidée – Balade Urbaine spéciale Lord in The West Friche du Gabut
Visite guidée – Balade Urbaine spéciale Lord in The West Friche du Gabut, 28 mai 2023, La Rochelle.
Balade dédiée à la Graffiti Jam « Lord in the West ».
Présentation de la friche du Gabut, de l’association LORD et des artistes participant(e)s le temps d’une balade d’une heure.
2023-05-28 à 11:00:00 ; fin : 2023-05-28 12:00:00. EUR.
Friche du Gabut
La Rochelle 17000 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine
Walk dedicated to the Graffiti Jam « Lord in the West ».
Presentation of the Gabut wasteland, of the LORD association and of the participating artists during a one hour walk
Paseo dedicado a la Jam de Graffiti « Lord in the West ».
Presentación del descampado Gabut, de la asociación LORD y de los artistas participantes durante un paseo de una hora.
Spaziergang, der dem Graffiti Jam « Lord in the West » gewidmet ist.
Vorstellung der Brache Gabut, des Vereins LORD und der teilnehmenden Künstler während eines einstündigen Spaziergangs.
Mise à jour le 2023-05-11 par La Rochelle Tourisme