Initation au breton – Formations Parents La Roche Maurice La Roche-Maurice
Initation au breton – Formations Parents La Roche Maurice La Roche-Maurice, 18 novembre 2023, La Roche-Maurice.
Initation au breton – Formations Parents 18 novembre – 16 décembre, les samedis La Roche Maurice 50€ + 15€ d’adhésion à l’association
Ti Ar Vro Landerne Daoulaz propose des intiations pour les parents pour accompagner les enfants dans le bilinguisme.
Votre enfant est en parcours bilingue ou diwan et vous ne parlez pas breton?
Cette initiation est faite pour vous : pronociation, phrases de base, mots du quotidien à utiliser avec l’enfant.
Au choix deux sessions de formations:
Plouedern
9/11 – 23/11 – 7/12 – 14/12 – 21/12
20-22h
La Roche Maurice
18/11 – 02/12 – 09/12 – 16/12
9h30-12h
information : eric@tiarvrolandernedaoulaz.bzh
La Roche Maurice La Roche Maurice La Roche-Maurice 29800 Finistère Bretagne
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
2023-11-18T09:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-18T12:00:00+01:00
2023-12-16T09:30:00+01:00 – 2023-12-16T12:00:00+01:00