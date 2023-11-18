Initation au breton – Formations Parents La Roche Maurice La Roche-Maurice Catégories d’Évènement: Finistère

La Roche-Maurice Initation au breton – Formations Parents La Roche Maurice La Roche-Maurice, 18 novembre 2023, La Roche-Maurice. Initation au breton – Formations Parents 18 novembre – 16 décembre, les samedis La Roche Maurice 50€ + 15€ d’adhésion à l’association Ti Ar Vro Landerne Daoulaz propose des intiations pour les parents pour accompagner les enfants dans le bilinguisme.

Votre enfant est en parcours bilingue ou diwan et vous ne parlez pas breton?

Cette initiation est faite pour vous : pronociation, phrases de base, mots du quotidien à utiliser avec l’enfant.

Au choix deux sessions de formations:

Plouedern

9/11 – 23/11 – 7/12 – 14/12 – 21/12

20-22h La Roche Maurice

18/11 – 02/12 – 09/12 – 16/12

9h30-12h information : eric@tiarvrolandernedaoulaz.bzh La Roche Maurice La Roche Maurice La Roche-Maurice 29800 Finistère Bretagne [{« type »: « link », « value »: « https://www.helloasso.com/associations/ti-ar-vro-landerne-daoulaz/adhesions/tanvan-d-ar-brezhoneg-intitiation-au-breton-plouedern »}, {« type »: « email », « value »: « eric@tiarvrolanderndaoulaz.bzh »}] [{« link »: « mailto:eric@tiarvrolandernedaoulaz.bzh »}] Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

2023-11-18T09:30:00+01:00 – 2023-11-18T12:00:00+01:00

