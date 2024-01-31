Concert-Voyage sonore aux bols chantants et autres instruments à La Roche-Chalais La Roche-Chalais, 31 janvier 2024, La Roche-Chalais.

La Roche-Chalais Dordogne

Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :

Début : 2024-01-31 20:30:00

fin : 2024-01-31 22:00:00

Mercredi 31 janvier à La Roche-Chalais (758 chemin de Grand Champ)

L’association Le Chant des Cimes organise un concert-voyage sonore aux bols chantants et autres instruments de 20H30 à 22H00. Renseignements et inscriptions : 06.11.07.49.12.

.

La Roche-Chalais 24490 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



