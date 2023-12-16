Noël à Saint-Michel de Rivière La Roche-Chalais, 16 décembre 2023, La Roche-Chalais.

La Roche-Chalais,Dordogne

Noël organisé par l’association SAMIRI

Au programme: bourse aux jouets, animations de Noël, Chorale, chant de Noël du monde entier, crèche, buvette et vente de crêpes, pèche aux canards, barbe à papa..

2023-12-16 fin : 2023-12-16 . .

La Roche-Chalais 24490 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Christmas organized by the SAMIRI association

On the program: toy market, Christmas entertainment, choir, carols from around the world, crèche, refreshment stand and sale of pancakes, duck fishing, cotton candy.

Navidad organizada por la asociación SAMIRI

En el programa: feria de juguetes, animación navideña, coro, villancicos de todo el mundo, guardería, puesto de refrescos y venta de crepes, pesca de patos, algodón de azúcar.

Weihnachten, organisiert von der Organisation SAMIRI

Auf dem Programm stehen: Spielzeugbörse, weihnachtliche Animationen, Chor, Weihnachtslieder aus aller Welt, Krippe, Imbiss und Crêpes-Verkauf, Entenangeln, Zuckerwatte.

Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par Val de Dronne