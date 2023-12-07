Atelier poésie à Saint-Michel Léparon La Roche-Chalais, 7 décembre 2023, La Roche-Chalais.

La Roche-Chalais,Dordogne

Jeudi 7 Décembre, Ateliers Poésie (Brigade d’Intervention Poétique) à la maison de la Forêt –Saint Michel Léparon à 18h / Gratuit contact et renseignements Dominique Perez au 06 33 81 26 15.

2023-12-07 fin : 2023-12-07 . .

La Roche-Chalais 24490 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Thursday, December 7, Poetry workshops (Brigade d?Intervention Poétique) at the Maison de la Forêt in Saint Michel Léparon at 6pm / Free contact and information Dominique Perez on 06 33 81 26 15

Jueves 7 de diciembre, Talleres de poesía (Brigada de Intervención Poética) en la Maison de la Forêt de Saint Michel Léparon a las 18.00 h / Contacto e información gratuitos Dominique Perez en el 06 33 81 26 15

Donnerstag, 7. Dezember, Poesie-Workshops (Brigade d’Intervention Poétique) im Maison de la Forêt ?Saint Michel Léparon um 18 Uhr / Kostenlos Kontakt und Informationen Dominique Perez unter 06 33 81 26 15

Mise à jour le 2023-11-21 par Val de Dronne