Questions pour un Champion La Roche-Chalais La Roche-Chalais, 2 décembre 2023, La Roche-Chalais.

La Roche-Chalais,Dordogne

Samedi 02 décembre à la salle de spectacle de La Roche-Chalais, Questions pour un Champion de 14h à 17h. Jeux animé par le Club de « Questions pour un champion » de Saint-Privat-en-Périgord et présenté par Jacques VIGNOLLES Gratuit et ouvert à tous..

2023-12-02 fin : 2023-12-02 . .

La Roche-Chalais 24490 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Saturday December 02 at the La Roche-Chalais auditorium, Questions pour un Champion from 2pm to 5pm. Games hosted by the Saint-Privat-en-Périgord « Questions pour un champion » Club and presented by Jacques VIGNOLLES. Free and open to all.

Sábado 2 de diciembre en la Sala de Espectáculos de La Roche-Chalais, Questions pour un Champion de 14:00 a 17:00 horas. Juegos organizados por el Club « Questions pour un champion » de Saint-Privat-en-Périgord y presentados por Jacques VIGNOLLES Gratis y abiertos a todos.

Samstag, den 02. Dezember im Veranstaltungssaal von La Roche-Chalais, Questions pour un Champion von 14:00 bis 17:00 Uhr. Spiele, die vom Club « Questions pour un champion » aus Saint-Privat-en-Périgord moderiert und von Jacques VIGNOLLES präsentiert werden. Kostenlos und für alle zugänglich.

