Soirée théâtre à La Roche-Chalais La Roche-Chalais, 17 novembre 2023, La Roche-Chalais.

La Roche-Chalais,Dordogne

Vendredi 17 Novembre à la salle de spectacle à La Roche-Chalais, soirée théâtre avec la compagnie Nukumatti. Renseignements : 05.53.92.47.00.

2023-11-17 fin : 2023-11-17 . .

La Roche-Chalais 24490 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Friday November 17 at the La Roche-Chalais auditorium, theater evening with the Nukumatti company. Information: 05.53.92.47.00

Viernes 17 de noviembre en el auditorio de La Roche-Chalais, velada teatral con la compañía Nukumatti. Información: 05.53.92.47.00

Freitag, den 17. November im Veranstaltungssaal in La Roche-Chalais, Theaterabend mit der Theatergruppe Nukumatti. Informationen: 05.53.92.47.00

Mise à jour le 2023-11-03 par Val de Dronne