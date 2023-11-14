Conférence à La Roche-Chalais La Roche-Chalais, 14 novembre 2023, La Roche-Chalais.

La Roche-Chalais,Dordogne

Mardi 14 Novembre à La Roche-Chalais (cinéma le Club)

Conférence à 18H30, retour du 4L Trophy par Anaïs Espagnet et Cloé Decroos. Gratuit, ouvert à tous. Pot de l’amitié offert.

Renseignements : 05.53.90.67.90 – mediatheque@larochechalais.fr.

La Roche-Chalais 24490 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Tuesday, November 14, La Roche-Chalais (Club cinema)

Conference at 6:30 pm, return of the 4L Trophy by Anaïs Espagnet and Cloé Decroos. Free, open to all. Drinks offered.

Information: 05.53.90.67.90 – mediatheque@larochechalais.fr

Martes 14 de noviembre en La Roche-Chalais (cine Club)

Conferencia a las 18.30 h, regreso del Trofeo 4L a cargo de Anaïs Espagnet y Cloé Decroos. Gratuita, abierta a todos. Se ofrecen bebidas.

Información: 05.53.90.67.90 – mediatheque@larochechalais.fr

Dienstag, 14. November in La Roche-Chalais (Kino le Club)

Vortrag um 18.30 Uhr, Rückkehr der 4L Trophy von Anaïs Espagnet und Cloé Decroos. Kostenlos, für alle offen. Ein Umtrunk wird angeboten.

Informationen: 05.53.90.67.90 – mediatheque@larochechalais.fr

