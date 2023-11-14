Conférence à La Roche-Chalais La Roche-Chalais
Conférence à La Roche-Chalais La Roche-Chalais, 14 novembre 2023, La Roche-Chalais.
La Roche-Chalais,Dordogne
Mardi 14 Novembre à La Roche-Chalais (cinéma le Club)
Conférence à 18H30, retour du 4L Trophy par Anaïs Espagnet et Cloé Decroos. Gratuit, ouvert à tous. Pot de l’amitié offert.
Renseignements : 05.53.90.67.90 – mediatheque@larochechalais.fr.
Tuesday, November 14, La Roche-Chalais (Club cinema)
Conference at 6:30 pm, return of the 4L Trophy by Anaïs Espagnet and Cloé Decroos. Free, open to all. Drinks offered.
Information: 05.53.90.67.90 – mediatheque@larochechalais.fr
Martes 14 de noviembre en La Roche-Chalais (cine Club)
Conferencia a las 18.30 h, regreso del Trofeo 4L a cargo de Anaïs Espagnet y Cloé Decroos. Gratuita, abierta a todos. Se ofrecen bebidas.
Información: 05.53.90.67.90 – mediatheque@larochechalais.fr
Dienstag, 14. November in La Roche-Chalais (Kino le Club)
Vortrag um 18.30 Uhr, Rückkehr der 4L Trophy von Anaïs Espagnet und Cloé Decroos. Kostenlos, für alle offen. Ein Umtrunk wird angeboten.
Informationen: 05.53.90.67.90 – mediatheque@larochechalais.fr
