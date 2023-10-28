Animations Halloween sur La Roche-Chalais La Roche-Chalais, 28 octobre 2023, La Roche-Chalais.

La Roche-Chalais,Dordogne

Samedi 28 et Dimanche 29 Octobre à La Roche-Chalais

Animations Halloween organisées sur le territoire communal. A cette occasion, une exposition sur le thème des « monstres » est proposée à la médiathèque tout au long du mois d’octobre.

Renseignements : 05.53.90.47.00.

La Roche-Chalais 24490 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Saturday 28th and Sunday 29th October in La Roche-Chalais

Halloween activities organized throughout the town. An exhibition on the theme of « monsters » will be on display at the media library throughout October.

Information: 05.53.90.47.00

Sábado 28 y domingo 29 de octubre en La Roche-Chalais

Actividades de Halloween organizadas en la localidad. Una exposición sobre el tema de los « monstruos » podrá visitarse en la mediateca durante todo el mes de octubre.

Información: 05.53.90.47.00

Samstag, 28. und Sonntag, 29. Oktober in La Roche-Chalais

Halloween-Animationen, die auf dem Gemeindegebiet organisiert werden. Zu diesem Anlass wird in der Mediathek den ganzen Oktober über eine Ausstellung zum Thema « Monster » angeboten.

Informationen: 05.53.90.47.00

