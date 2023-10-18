Atelier pour enfants sur le thème Automne/Halloween avec « Nos Petits Ateliers » La Roche-Chalais, 18 octobre 2023, La Roche-Chalais.

La Roche-Chalais,Dordogne

Mercredi 18 Octobre à La Roche-Chalais, place du Puits Qui Chante

« Nos Petits Ateliers » organise un atelier pour enfants sur le thème Automne/Halloween de 14H00 à 15H30. 5€ pour 1 enfant, 8€ pour 2 enfants, 10€ pour 3 enfants.

Inscription avant le 11 Octobre au 06.12.82.89.35.

2023-10-18

La Roche-Chalais 24490 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Wednesday October 18 at La Roche-Chalais, place du Puits Qui Chante

« Nos Petits Ateliers » organizes a workshop for children on the theme of Autumn/Halloween from 2:00 to 3:30 pm. 5? for 1 child, 8? for 2 children, 10? for 3 children.

Registration before October 11th on 06.12.82.89.35

Miércoles 18 de octubre en La Roche-Chalais, place du Puits Qui Chante

« Nos Petits Ateliers » organiza un taller para niños sobre el tema Otoño/Halloween de 14.00 a 15.30 h. 5? para 1 niño, 8? para 2 niños, 10? para 3 niños.

Inscripciones antes del 11 de octubre en el 06.12.82.89.35

Mittwoch, 18. Oktober in La Roche-Chalais, Place du Puits Qui Chante

« Nos Petits Ateliers » organisiert einen Workshop für Kinder zum Thema Herbst/Halloween von 14.00 bis 15.30 Uhr. 5? für 1 Kind, 8? für 2 Kinder, 10? für 3 Kinder.

Anmeldung vor dem 11. Oktober unter 06.12.82.89.35

Mise à jour le 2023-10-03 par Val de Dronne