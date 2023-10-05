Dispositif « UNIPOP » de villes en villes à La Roche-Chalais La Roche-Chalais, 5 octobre 2023, La Roche-Chalais.

La Roche-Chalais,Dordogne

Cinéma de La Roche-Chalais, Dispositif UNIPOP

Le 5 Octobre à 18H30 : SECOND TOUR

Le 9 Octobre à 18H30 : L’ENLÈVEMENT

Le 26 Octobre à 18H30 : L’ABBÉ PIERRE – UNE VIE DE COMBATS

Le 30 Octobre à 18H30 : Histoire du Paris gastronomique, par Patrick Rambourg

20h30 : filmLA PASSION DE DIDIER BOUFFANT.

2023-10-05

La Roche-Chalais 24490 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



La Roche-Chalais cinema, UNIPOP device

October 5 at 6:30 pm: SECOND TOUR

October 9 at 6:30 pm: THE ABDUCTION

October 26 at 6:30 PM: L?ABBÉ PIERRE ? A LIFE OF STRUGGLE

October 30 at 6:30 pm: Histoire du Paris gastronomique, by Patrick Rambourg

8:30 pm: The PASSION OF DIDIER BOUFFANT

Cine La Roche-Chalais, programa UNIPOP

5 de octubre a las 18.30 h: SEGUNDA VUELTA

9 de octubre a las 18.30 h: EL ABDUCCIÓN

26 de octubre a las 18.30 h: L’ABBÉ PIERRE ? UNA VIDA DE LUCHA

30 de octubre a las 18.30 h: Histoire du Paris gastronomique, de Patrick Rambourg

20.30 h: película LA PASIÓN DE DIDIER BOUFFANT

Kino in La Roche-Chalais, Einrichtung UNIPOP

Am 5. Oktober um 18.30 Uhr: SECOND TOUR (Zweite Runde)

9. Oktober um 18.30 Uhr: L’ENLÈVEMENT (Die Entführung)

26. Oktober um 18.30 Uhr: L’ABBÉ PIERRE ? EIN LEBEN VOLLER KÄMPFE

30. Oktober um 18:30 Uhr: Die Geschichte des gastronomischen Paris, von Patrick Rambourg

20:30 Uhr: FilmLA PASSION DE DIDIER BOUFFANT

