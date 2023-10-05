Dispositif « UNIPOP » de villes en villes à La Roche-Chalais La Roche-Chalais
Dispositif « UNIPOP » de villes en villes à La Roche-Chalais La Roche-Chalais, 5 octobre 2023, La Roche-Chalais.
La Roche-Chalais,Dordogne
Cinéma de La Roche-Chalais, Dispositif UNIPOP
Le 5 Octobre à 18H30 : SECOND TOUR
Le 9 Octobre à 18H30 : L’ENLÈVEMENT
Le 26 Octobre à 18H30 : L’ABBÉ PIERRE – UNE VIE DE COMBATS
Le 30 Octobre à 18H30 : Histoire du Paris gastronomique, par Patrick Rambourg
20h30 : filmLA PASSION DE DIDIER BOUFFANT.
2023-10-05
La Roche-Chalais 24490 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine
La Roche-Chalais cinema, UNIPOP device
October 5 at 6:30 pm: SECOND TOUR
October 9 at 6:30 pm: THE ABDUCTION
October 26 at 6:30 PM: L?ABBÉ PIERRE ? A LIFE OF STRUGGLE
October 30 at 6:30 pm: Histoire du Paris gastronomique, by Patrick Rambourg
8:30 pm: The PASSION OF DIDIER BOUFFANT
Cine La Roche-Chalais, programa UNIPOP
5 de octubre a las 18.30 h: SEGUNDA VUELTA
9 de octubre a las 18.30 h: EL ABDUCCIÓN
26 de octubre a las 18.30 h: L’ABBÉ PIERRE ? UNA VIDA DE LUCHA
30 de octubre a las 18.30 h: Histoire du Paris gastronomique, de Patrick Rambourg
20.30 h: película LA PASIÓN DE DIDIER BOUFFANT
Kino in La Roche-Chalais, Einrichtung UNIPOP
Am 5. Oktober um 18.30 Uhr: SECOND TOUR (Zweite Runde)
9. Oktober um 18.30 Uhr: L’ENLÈVEMENT (Die Entführung)
26. Oktober um 18.30 Uhr: L’ABBÉ PIERRE ? EIN LEBEN VOLLER KÄMPFE
30. Oktober um 18:30 Uhr: Die Geschichte des gastronomischen Paris, von Patrick Rambourg
20:30 Uhr: FilmLA PASSION DE DIDIER BOUFFANT
