Repas dansant à La Roche-Chalais La Roche-Chalais, 17 juin 2023, La Roche-Chalais.

La Roche-Chalais,Dordogne

Samedi 17 juin, à 20h, à la salle de spectacle, Repas Dansant organisé par Josy Danse.

Animation New Orchestra Sol et MiO.

Menu Paëlla à 23 euros..

2023-06-17 à ; fin : 2023-06-17 . .

La Roche-Chalais 24490 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine



Saturday June 17, 8pm, at the Salle de Spectacle, Dinner Dance organized by Josy Danse.

Entertainment by New Orchestra Sol and MiO.

Paëlla menu at 23 euros.

Sábado 17 de junio, a las 20.00 h, en el auditorio, Cena y Baile organizada por Josy Danse.

Animación a cargo de la Nueva Orquesta Sol y MiO.

Menú Paëlla a 23 euros.

Samstag, 17. Juni, 20 Uhr, im Veranstaltungssaal, Repas Dansant, organisiert von Josy Danse.

Animation: New Orchestra Sol und MiO.

Paëlla-Menü für 23 Euro.

Mise à jour le 2023-06-08 par Val de Dronne