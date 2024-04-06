La Rando des papilles Rue Mendès France Château-Chinon (Ville)
Catégories d’Évènement:
La Rando des papilles Rue Mendès France Château-Chinon (Ville), samedi 6 avril 2024.
La Rando des papilles Rue Mendès France Château-Chinon (Ville) Nièvre
La rando des papilles 10 km 190m D+ départ entre 9h et 11h / 18€ 3 haltes gourmandes 5 plats
Inscription au lycée François Mitterrand 03 86 79 48 00
ou en ligne https://www.helloasso.com/associations/assoc-action-touristique-a-a-
t/evenements/rando-des-papilles-2024 18 18 EUR.
Date (année – mois – jour) et horaire :
Début : 2024-04-06 09:00:00
fin : 2024-04-06 12:00:00
Rue Mendès France Lycée François Mitterrand
Château-Chinon (Ville) 58120 Nièvre Bourgogne-Franche-Comté
L’événement La Rando des papilles Château-Chinon (Ville) a été mis à jour le 2024-03-20 par OT MORVAN SOMMETS ET GRANDS LACS