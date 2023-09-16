Prestation théâtrale par Philippe Lipchitz du lavoir de La Puisaye La Puisaye, 16 septembre 2023, La Puisaye.

La Puisaye,Eure-et-Loir

Lieu de sociabilité pour les femmes, le bistrot pour les hommes ! une tragique histoire d’amour… Texte de Gaston Couté mis en scène par Philippe Lipchitz de Sub théâtre. Bienvenu dans ce lieu chargé d’histoire..

2023-09-16 fin : 2023-09-16 . EUR.

La Puisaye 28250 Eure-et-Loir Centre-Val de Loire



A place for women to socialize, a bistro for men! A tragic love story… Text by Gaston Couté, directed by Philippe Lipchitz of Sub théâtre. Welcome to a place steeped in history.

Un lugar de encuentro para mujeres, un bistró para hombres. Una trágica historia de amor… Escrita por Gaston Couté y dirigida por Philippe Lipchitz, de Sub théâtre. Bienvenido a un lugar cargado de historia.

Ein Ort der Geselligkeit für die Frauen, das Bistro für die Männer! Eine tragische Liebesgeschichte… Text von Gaston Couté, inszeniert von Philippe Lipchitz von Sub théâtre. Herzlich willkommen an diesem geschichtsträchtigen Ort.

Mise à jour le 2023-07-09 par OT DU PERCHE