LA PROMESSE BREL THEATRE DU CASINO Aix Les Bains, samedi 14 septembre 2024.

La promesse Brel – Arnaud AskoyNon Arnaud Askoy n’est pas Brel mais à l‘entendre et à le voir on pourrait y croire. Arnaud donne chair, à sa manière, avec sincérité, au Grand Jacques. Un spectacle musical pour ceux qui auraient rêvé d’applaudir Jacques Brel. La promesse Brel, une promesse ambitieuse empreinte d’humilité. No Arnaud Askoy is not Brel but to hear and see him, we could believe it. Arnaud gives flesh his own way with sincerity to the Great Jacques. A musical show for those who would have dreamed of applauding Jacques Brel. The Promise Brel, a promise ambitious with humility.

Tarif : 28.00 – 39.00 euros.

Début : 2024-09-14 à 20:00

Réservez votre billet ici

THEATRE DU CASINO 200 RUE DU CASINO 73100 Aix Les Bains 73