La Printanière – Randos VTT, marche, trail Plounéour-Ménez Plounéour-Ménez Plounéour-Ménez
La Printanière – Randos VTT, marche, trail Plounéour-Ménez, 26 février 2023, Plounéour-Ménez Plounéour-Ménez.
La Printanière – Randos VTT, marche, trail
Départs du boulodrome Le Bourg Plounéour-Ménez Finistère Le Bourg Départs du boulodrome
2023-02-26 08:00:00 – 2023-02-26 10:30:00
Le Bourg Départs du boulodrome
Plounéour-Ménez
Finistère
Plounéour-Ménez
Оrgаnіsée chаque аnnée lе dеrnіеr dіmanche dе févrіer pаr lе club « À Mі-Chеmіns »
Randonnées VTT, marche ou trail, sur plusieurs distances :
– Marche : environ 9 et 16 km
– VTT : environ 16, 25, 38 et 47 km
– Trail
Ravitaillements sur les circuits et collation à l’arrivée
contact@amichemins.fr +33 6 81 27 84 44 http://amichemins.fr/
Le Bourg Départs du boulodrome Plounéour-Ménez
dernière mise à jour : 2023-01-16 par