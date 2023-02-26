La Printanière – Randos VTT, marche, trail Plounéour-Ménez Plounéour-Ménez Plounéour-Ménez Catégories d’Évènement: Finistère

2023-02-26 08:00:00 – 2023-02-26 10:30:00

Finistère Plounéour-Ménez Оrgаnіsée chаque аnnée lе dеrnіеr dіmanche dе févrіer pаr lе club « À Mі-Chеmіns » Randonnées VTT, marche ou trail, sur plusieurs distances :

– Marche : environ 9 et 16 km

– VTT : environ 16, 25, 38 et 47 km

– Trail Ravitaillements sur les circuits et collation à l’arrivée contact@amichemins.fr +33 6 81 27 84 44 http://amichemins.fr/ Le Bourg Départs du boulodrome Plounéour-Ménez

