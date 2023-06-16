Soirée Blind Test à La Poule aux Potes La Poule aux Potes Cahors Cahors Catégories d’Évènement: Cahors

Lot Soirée Blind Test à La Poule aux Potes La Poule aux Potes Cahors, 16 juin 2023, Cahors. Cahors,Lot Blind test sur le thème « chansons francophones ».

2023-06-16 à 20:30:00 ; fin : 2023-06-16 . EUR.

La Poule aux Potes

Cahors 46000 Lot Occitanie



Blind test on the theme « French songs » Prueba a ciegas sobre el tema « Canciones francesas » Blindtest zum Thema « französischsprachige Lieder » Mise à jour le 2023-06-08 par OT CVL Saint-Cirq-Lapopie Détails Catégories d’Évènement: Cahors, Lot Autres Lieu La Poule aux Potes Adresse La Poule aux Potes Ville Cahors Departement Lot Lieu Ville La Poule aux Potes Cahors

La Poule aux Potes Cahors Lot https://www.unidivers.fr/agenda/categorie/cahors/

Soirée Blind Test à La Poule aux Potes La Poule aux Potes Cahors 2023-06-16 was last modified: by Soirée Blind Test à La Poule aux Potes La Poule aux Potes Cahors La Poule aux Potes Cahors 16 juin 2023