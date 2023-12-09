MARCHÉ DES CRÉATEURS DE LA POSSONNIÈRE La Possonnière
MARCHÉ DES CRÉATEURS DE LA POSSONNIÈRE La Possonnière, 9 décembre 2023, La Possonnière.
La Possonnière,Maine-et-Loire
Marché de Noël réunissant les 20 créateurs de la Possonnière (artisans et artistes confondus)..
2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-10 18:00:00. .
La Possonnière 49170 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire
Christmas market featuring 20 La Possonnière creators (artisans and artists combined).
Mercado navideño que reúne a 20 artistas y artesanos de La Possonnière.
Weihnachtsmarkt mit den 20 Schöpfern der Possonnière (Handwerker und Künstler zusammengenommen).
