MARCHÉ DES CRÉATEURS DE LA POSSONNIÈRE La Possonnière, 9 décembre 2023, La Possonnière.

La Possonnière,Maine-et-Loire

Marché de Noël réunissant les 20 créateurs de la Possonnière (artisans et artistes confondus)..
2023-12-09 fin : 2023-12-10 18:00:00. .

La Possonnière 49170 Maine-et-Loire Pays de la Loire

Christmas market featuring 20 La Possonnière creators (artisans and artists combined).

Mercado navideño que reúne a 20 artistas y artesanos de La Possonnière.

Weihnachtsmarkt mit den 20 Schöpfern der Possonnière (Handwerker und Künstler zusammengenommen).

Mise à jour le 2023-11-14 par eSPRIT Pays de la Loire