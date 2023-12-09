MARCHÉ DES CRÉATEURS DE LA POSSONNIÈRE La Possonnière Catégories d’Évènement: La Possonnière

Maine-et-Loire MARCHÉ DES CRÉATEURS DE LA POSSONNIÈRE La Possonnière, 9 décembre 2023, La Possonnière. La Possonnière,Maine-et-Loire Marché de Noël réunissant les 20 créateurs de la Possonnière (artisans et artistes confondus)..

Christmas market featuring 20 La Possonnière creators (artisans and artists combined). Mercado navideño que reúne a 20 artistas y artesanos de La Possonnière. Weihnachtsmarkt mit den 20 Schöpfern der Possonnière (Handwerker und Künstler zusammengenommen).

